Can you fight against Heatwave with Ayurveda?

By Instant Vantage [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons Source: By Instant Vantage [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
Published 12 December 2016 at 11:46am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A heat wave is a prolonged period of excessively hot weather, which may be accompanied by high humidity, especially in oceanic climate countries. While definitions vary, a heat wave is measured relative to the usual weather in the area and relative to normal temperatures for the season. Dr. Alap Anatani shares ayurvedik remedies to be healthy in heatwave period.
Published 12 December 2016 at 11:46am
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share