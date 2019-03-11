SBS Hindi

Cancer is linked to unexpressed emotions, Studies Say

Emotion

Source: AbsolutVision / 72 images Pixaby Free Images

Published 11 March 2019 at 4:17pm, updated 11 March 2019 at 4:22pm
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

Do you know that cancer also has links with emotion? Unexpressed emotion is one major contributor to the disease that is almost always overlooked: repressed emotions and unexpressed anger. Public health Consultant and Nutritionist Reinaa Shukla Shares the details.

