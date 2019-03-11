Cancer is linked to unexpressed emotions, Studies Say

Source: AbsolutVision / 72 images Pixaby Free Images
Published 11 March 2019
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Do you know that cancer also has links with emotion? Unexpressed emotion is one major contributor to the disease that is almost always overlooked: repressed emotions and unexpressed anger. Public health Consultant and Nutritionist Reinaa Shukla Shares the details.
