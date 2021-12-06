SBS Hindi

'Cancer survival rates are improving in Australia': AIHW

cancer

Cancer survival rates in Australia are improving while diagnosis rates are falling. Source: AAP Image/Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Published 6 December 2021 at 3:20pm, updated 7 December 2021 at 3:44pm
By Natasha Kaul
A new analysis says that cancer survival rates in Australia are continuing to improve while the rate of diagnosis has been declining. The Australian Institute for Health and Welfare (AIHW) has recently released a report on cancer in the country which is based on data up to the year 2017. The report has found that while more males than females die from cancer, there has been a sharper decline in the cancer death rate for males than for females.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

