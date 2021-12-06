'Over 17 per cent of Australian children under 15 are living in poverty', report finds

New research shows that unless urgent action is taken, Australia may see over half a million children born into poverty in the next decade. A report by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) titled 'Disrupting Disadvantage' says the country needs to use localised data to better identify and support people locked in poverty.
Published 6 December 2021 at 2:10pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
