SBS Hindi

'Over 17 per cent of Australian children under 15 are living in poverty', report finds

SBS Hindi

poverty

Kids playing in Cairns, Queensland. Source: AAP Image/Brian Cassey

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 December 2021 at 2:10pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

New research shows that unless urgent action is taken, Australia may see over half a million children born into poverty in the next decade. A report by the Committee for Economic Development of Australia (CEDA) titled 'Disrupting Disadvantage' says the country needs to use localised data to better identify and support people locked in poverty.

Published 6 December 2021 at 2:10pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

'Important for migrants to be in leadership roles': First Indian-origin director appointed to board of Australia's premier health body

Advertisement


READ MORE

Perth gallery curator crafts a ‘spiritual tour of India in Australia’



READ MORE

'Heartbroken': This couple was looking to meet after two years



Share

Latest podcast episodes

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics