Career in Australian Navy

Navy personal stand on the HMAS Waller third of the six Collins class submarines in Sydney

Navy personal stand on the HMAS Waller third of the six Collins class submarines in Sydney Source: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito

Published 30 July 2019 at 12:52pm, updated 30 July 2019 at 12:57pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Want to start a career in the Australian Navy? Australian Navy encourages CALD community members to find career options available with it. Lieutenant Kamala Sharma-Wing shares information with SBS Hindi.

Available in other languages
 

Kamala Sharma Wing with her family
Source: Kamala Sharma Wing


Lieutenant Kamala Sharma-Wing shares her journey of joining Royal Australian Navy



