SBS Hindi

Census 2021: Compulsory for Australian residents including international students, temporary migrants

SBS Hindi

Australia Census 2021

Community Engagement Officer Nirmal Singh will hold information sessions with non-English speaking backgrounds. Source: Supplied by Nirmal Singh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 July 2021 at 5:52pm, updated 28 July 2021 at 10:30am
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS

Every resident present in Australia on 10 August will have to participate in the census to avoid paying a penalty. The Australian Bureau of Statistics will also provide help to members of the culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) communities.

Published 16 July 2021 at 5:52pm, updated 28 July 2021 at 10:30am
By Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Participation in the census is mandatory for all residents present in Australia on 10 August
  • Residents will start receiving a letter from the ABS from 1 August
  • Help is available for those who can’t fill the form in English
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will start dispatching census forms across households from 1 August.

Participation is compulsory for every Australian resident present in the country as on 10 August, including temporary residents and international students. Non-participation in the census can lead to a penalty of up to $222 a day.

“Irrespective of your residential status, participation is mandatory. If you leave Australia on 9 August, you don’t have to participate. It is for those who are physically present in Australia on 10 August,” Nirmal Singh, Community Engagement Officer at ABS told SBS Hindi.

Advertisement
“You will have to include your child’s name if he/she is born on 10 August,” he added.

Mr Singh said Australian citizens and permanent residents currently stranded in India or overseas are not required to fill the census form.

The form will carry a password required to complete the census process online. Those who cannot do it online, may post the paper form in a prepaid envelope provided to them by the ABS.

Australia Census 2021
Community engagement officer Nirmal Singh says it is mandatory for anyone present in Australia on 10 August 2021 to in the census. Source: Supplied by Nirmal Singh


The form will have nearly 50 questions about the name, age, country of birth, language spoken, occupation, disability and other details of the respondent.

“This entire process will take about 30-45 minutes. There is a penalty for not filling the form and completing the census process,” Mr Singh said. 

The 
Census and Statistics Act 1905
 provides for penalties of up to $222 a day for failure to complete and return a form.

Mr Singh said these forms are in English only, and ABS provides help to people from non-English backgrounds. He said residents can call the Translating and Interpreting Service on 131450 to get information in their languages.

“ABS has also appointed community engagement officers like me to hold information sessions with communities to provide information in their language.

“Community members can bring their forms to us and we will help them out in filling them,” he added.

Mr Singh said the data provided to the ABS is secure and strict penalties apply, including a jail term, for sharing or leaking the data.

Sensa ya 2021 ya Australia
Walimu na wanafunzi mjini Melbourne, wasaidia wahamiaji, na wenye matatizo ya kiingereza kujaza fomu za sensa 2021. Source: WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images


“We follow all the privacy laws and principles in Australia. The data stays in Australia only. Personal information like your name and income is not even shared with other government agencies including the Australian Taxation Office and the state governments,” he added.

Mr Singh said the data collection process is expected to be over by September and the first draft of the information collected could be published in July 2022. The final draft can be expected by October 2022.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

South Australia to open 2021-22 business and investment visa nominations on 20 July



READ MORE

Australia says no to COVID-19 vaccines administered in India, leaves returning travellers confused



READ MORE

Indian-Australian mother reunites with son after two years



People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह