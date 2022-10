Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.











Advertisement

READ MORE Parent visa applications from Australia’s Indian community rise by 30 per cent in one year













People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.