SBS Hindi

Chauranga A Multilayered Film

SBS Hindi

Chauranga

Chauranga Source: Raj Suri

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 11 January 2016 at 5:44pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"Chauranga" is a multiple Award winning film about the dreams and aspirations of a 14 year old Dalit boy. Kumud Merani speaks to Raj Suri the co-producer of this film written and directed by Bikas Mishra.

Published 10 January 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 11 January 2016 at 5:44pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 

The award-winning film directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra is a story of a fourteen-year-old boy Santu who wants to go to school. But his destiny was pre-written in a village that’s steeped deep in caste-hierarchy, oppression and debauchery. Unaware of the consequences, Santu is nurturing defiance and a dangerous infatuation. How far will his defiance take him? What will be the price of his escape? 

The promo is gripping.



The film's co-producer, Raj Suri, in conversation with SBS Radio's Kumud Merani talks about the making of the film, how it was concieved and how the film has gone on to win prestigious awards at various film festivals across the globe. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds