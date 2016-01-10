Chauranga A Multilayered Film

The award-winning film directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra is a story of a fourteen-year-old boy Santu who wants to go to school. But his destiny was pre-written in a village that’s steeped deep in caste-hierarchy, oppression and debauchery. Unaware of the consequences, Santu is nurturing defiance and a dangerous infatuation. How far will his defiance take him? What will be the price of his escape?
The promo is gripping.
The film's co-producer, Raj Suri, in conversation with SBS Radio's Kumud Merani talks about the making of the film, how it was concieved and how the film has gone on to win prestigious awards at various film festivals across the globe.