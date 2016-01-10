Chauranga A Multilayered Film







The award-winning film directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra is a story of a fourteen-year-old boy Santu who wants to go to school. But his destiny was pre-written in a village that’s steeped deep in caste-hierarchy, oppression and debauchery. Unaware of the consequences, Santu is nurturing defiance and a dangerous infatuation. How far will his defiance take him? What will be the price of his escape?





The promo is gripping.









