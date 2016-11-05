"Chhath Pooja is a Festival of Harmony"

The Chhath Puja is dedicated to the God Sun for sustaining life on earth and is worshiped to provide his continuous blessings, longevity, and prosperity to mankind.





Here in Melbourne, Australia Madheshi Community in Victoria (MCV) Inc. is organising Chhath Festival on Sunday, 6 November 2016 from 06:30 pm till 8:30 pm and on Monday, 7 November 2016 from 5:15 am till 6:45 am at Edwardes Lake Park, Reservoir.





Since 2012, the Madheshi Community in Victoria (MCV) Inc. has been organising the cultural celebration of Chhath Puja in Melbourne each year to promote and preserve culture, language, heritage, identity, traditions, and arts.





This year, MCV is celebrating the Chhath Puja while embracing the multicultural values of Australia say Ranjan Shrivastav.













