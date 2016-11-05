SBS Hindi

"Chhath Pooja is a Festival of Harmony"

Chhath Festival

Chhath Festival

Published 5 November 2016 at 5:51pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
The Chhath Puja has a great significant in the Hindu religion and is widely celebrated at various places within Nepal and India since the time immemorial. Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj tried to find out from Mr Ranjan Shrivastav, Secretary Madheshi Community in Victoria (MCV) Inc, what Chhath Festival is all about.

The Chhath Puja is dedicated to the God Sun for sustaining life on earth and is worshiped to provide his continuous blessings, longevity, and prosperity to mankind.

Here in Melbourne, Australia Madheshi Community in Victoria (MCV) Inc. is organising Chhath Festival on Sunday, 6 November 2016 from 06:30 pm till 8:30 pm and on Monday, 7 November 2016 from 5:15 am till 6:45 am at Edwardes Lake Park, Reservoir.

Since 2012, the Madheshi Community in Victoria (MCV) Inc. has been organising the cultural celebration of Chhath Puja in Melbourne each year to promote and preserve culture, language, heritage, identity, traditions, and arts.

This year, MCV is celebrating the Chhath Puja while embracing the multicultural values of Australia say Ranjan Shrivastav.





