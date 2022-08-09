SBS Hindi

China tells Australia to treat the issue of Taiwan with "caution"

Chinese fighter jets conduct a joint combat training exercises

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fighter jets of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (Gong Yulong/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Gong Yulong/AP

Published 11 August 2022 at 3:26pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Anita Barar
China's ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian speaking to the National Press Club on Wednesday Aug 10 said that there is "no room for compromise" over Beijing’s territorial claim over the self-governed island and asked federal government to treat the issue of Taiwan with “caution". China’s warning comes as tensions intensify across the Taiwan Strait following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

