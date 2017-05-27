SBS Hindi

China's One Belt and One Road project

Map

Map Source: Wikimedia/Tart CC BY-SA 3.0

Published 27 May 2017 at 5:01pm, updated 29 May 2017 at 11:26am
By Anita Barar
India has concerns about China's multi-billion-dollar One Belt One Road project. Speaking with Anita Barar, Ravi Bajpai, political and international affairs analyst explains about it.

After a two-day international meeting in Beijing , a number of countries have signed on to China's multi-billion-dollar One Belt One Road vision.

Representatives from almost 30 countries attended the Belt and Road forum, along with key figures from the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

 

Leaders attend the roundtable summit phase one sessions of the Belt and Road Forum at the International Conference Center in Yanqi Lake Monday, May 15, 2017 in Beijing, China. (Lintao Zhang/Pool Photo via AP)
Leaders attend the roundtable summit phase one sessions of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China on May 15, 2017 Source: Getty Images


 

China's initiative is a modern take on the old Silk Road, a vision to revive the network of silk-trade routes across ocean and land of centuries past.

It is designed to instigate an infrastructure-building boom across Central Asia up to Europe to boost trade and improve transport logistics.

 Various economic corridors are part of the scheme, which also include Pakistan and Bangladesh.

But India has expressed its reservations. India's main concern is its route which passes through Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

 Ravi Bajpai, political and international affairs analyst based in Melbourne explains various concerns on China's OBOR project...

