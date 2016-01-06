SBS Hindi

China's share market crash and its impact

Published 6 January 2016 at 6:51pm
By Pallavi Jain
On the first day of trading this year on the 4th of January, the Chinese Stock market crashed 7%. It has recovered a bit since then but the question is why did it crash and what can be the impact of volatile Chinese markets on global markets. To know more on this issue we spoke to Chief Economist at PHD Chamber of Commerce Dr S.P Sharma.

