Chocolate Malpuas for an Easter with a difference!

Recipe:





CHOCHLATE MALPUA











Cooking time 20 minutes. Serves 2 to 3 persons.











Ingredients:





* 1 cup Atta





* 1 tsp fennel seeds - coarsely pounded





* 3 cardamom - peeled, and powdered





* 1 tabs desiccated coconut





* 1 tabs cooking chocolate





* ½ cup sugar





* ½ cup milk





* Ghee for shallow frying











Method:





Mix all the dry ingredients and spices. Then add the milk. Mix well and then add water in small quantity at a time to make a batter. Keep this batter aside for 15 to 20 minutes.











Place a non-stick pan on the stove. Pour 1 ladle of the batter on the pan. Shallow fry on both sides till golden brown.











Serve Hot !















