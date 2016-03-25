Chocolate Malpuas for an Easter with a difference!

Recipe:
CHOCHLATE MALPUA
Cooking time 20 minutes. Serves 2 to 3 persons.
Ingredients:
* 1 cup Atta
* 1 tsp fennel seeds - coarsely pounded
* 3 cardamom - peeled, and powdered
* 1 tabs desiccated coconut
* 1 tabs cooking chocolate
* ½ cup sugar
* ½ cup milk
* Ghee for shallow frying
Method:
Mix all the dry ingredients and spices. Then add the milk. Mix well and then add water in small quantity at a time to make a batter. Keep this batter aside for 15 to 20 minutes.
Place a non-stick pan on the stove. Pour 1 ladle of the batter on the pan. Shallow fry on both sides till golden brown.
Serve Hot !