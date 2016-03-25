SBS Hindi

Chocolate Malpuas for an Easter with a difference!

SBS Hindi

site_197_Hindi_482287.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 March 2016 at 7:46pm, updated 29 March 2016 at 1:24pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

'Chocolate Malpua' on Easter.

Published 25 March 2016 at 7:46pm, updated 29 March 2016 at 1:24pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Recipe:

CHOCHLATE MALPUA

 

Cooking time 20 minutes. Serves 2 to 3 persons.

 

Ingredients:

* 1 cup Atta

* 1 tsp fennel seeds - coarsely pounded

* 3 cardamom - peeled, and powdered

* 1 tabs desiccated coconut

* 1 tabs cooking chocolate

* ½ cup sugar

* ½ cup milk

* Ghee for shallow frying

 

Method:

Mix all the dry ingredients and spices. Then add the milk. Mix well and then add water in small quantity at a time to make a batter. Keep this batter aside for 15 to 20 minutes.

 

Place a non-stick pan on the stove. Pour 1 ladle of the batter on the pan. Shallow fry on both sides till golden brown.

 

Serve Hot !

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds