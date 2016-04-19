SBS Hindi

Choliye Ki Barfi

Choliye Ki Barfi

Published 19 April 2016 at 12:01pm
By Kumud Merani
Ever heard of a Barfi made from Choliye or green chana? Well, just try this one!

CHOLIYE KI BARFI

 

Cooking time 40 to 45 minutes. Serves 4 persons.

 

Ingredients:

·2 cup Choliye (Hara Chana)

·1 cup milk

·5 tabs Ghee

·1 cup Khoya

·½ cup sugar

·1 tsp Ilachi powder

· 1 tabs almond -pieces

·1 tabs cashew nuts - pieces

 

Method:

Grind the Hara Chana and milk to make a fine paste. Heat the ghee in a heavy bottom pan. Add the ground paste and fry on slow heat and continue stirring. Cook for about 25 to 30 minutes till the paste is cooked to a light brown colour. Then add the Khoya, sugar and Ilachi powder. Cook for a few minutes and transfer the paste to a greased plate. Spread the paste to a uniform thickness. Garnish with almonds and cashews. Cut in square pieces and serve.

 





