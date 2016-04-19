









CHOLIYE KI BARFI











Cooking time 40 to 45 minutes. Serves 4 persons.











Ingredients:





·2 cup Choliye (Hara Chana)





·1 cup milk





·5 tabs Ghee





·1 cup Khoya





·½ cup sugar





·1 tsp Ilachi powder





· 1 tabs almond -pieces





·1 tabs cashew nuts - pieces











Method:





Grind the Hara Chana and milk to make a fine paste. Heat the ghee in a heavy bottom pan. Add the ground paste and fry on slow heat and continue stirring. Cook for about 25 to 30 minutes till the paste is cooked to a light brown colour. Then add the Khoya, sugar and Ilachi powder. Cook for a few minutes and transfer the paste to a greased plate. Spread the paste to a uniform thickness. Garnish with almonds and cashews. Cut in square pieces and serve.



















