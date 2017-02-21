SBS Hindi

Chor Minar- "Tower Of Thieves" Delhi

Published 21 February 2017 at 7:06pm
By Kumud Merani
Have you ever heard of Chor Minar in Delhi? No, this is not a typo I do mean "Chor Minar" not to be mistaken for Char Minar of Hyderabad.Located in the posh area of Hauz Khas there is a circular modern fountain but thereabouts you read the name of "Chor Minar" which has 225 circular pigeon holes in it. This was built by the Khilji Rulers.... what was the purpose of the pigeon holes in the Minaret?Tune in to find out more.Writer Vijay Jayara. Producer/Presenter Kumud Merani

