Classical Hindustani music therapy for kids who are slow learners

Classical Indian Music and its therapeutic values

Source: Getty Images/hpkalyani

Published 27 August 2019 at 6:37pm, updated 28 August 2019 at 9:35am
By Kumud Merani
Hindustani classical music can be remedial as well. Some ragas help reduce stress, others energize you. Some ragas also help kids who may be a bit slow or specially-abled. Musicologist Madhvi Mohindra who specialises in music therapy tells us more. She suggests a special raga - raga Khamaj for slow learners. Disclaimer: Music alone cannot cure ailments totally. One needs the advice of a medical professional for maladies.

