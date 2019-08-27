Classical Hindustani music therapy for kids who are slow learners

Source: Getty Images/hpkalyani
Hindustani classical music can be remedial as well. Some ragas help reduce stress, others energize you. Some ragas also help kids who may be a bit slow or specially-abled. Musicologist Madhvi Mohindra who specialises in music therapy tells us more. She suggests a special raga - raga Khamaj for slow learners. Disclaimer: Music alone cannot cure ailments totally. One needs the advice of a medical professional for maladies.
