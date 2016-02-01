'Clean India' ! - A catch-22 situation in Delhi

street sweeper in India Source: Flickr
Delhi the capital of country itself is struggling to fullfil its commitment towards 'Clean India' call. Speaking with Anita Barar, Well know political expert Mr. Sudhish Pachodi tells the reason behind it.He also talks about the hazards coming in the way of the future of world famous 'Kolhapur Chappals' along with other news.
