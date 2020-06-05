‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects India’s growing importance’: Defence Minister Linda Reynolds

Highlights India is Australia's eighth-largest trading partner with two-way trade valued at over $30 billion in 2018-19

After China, Singapore and Indonesia, India is the fourth country, Australia has signed the CSP with

Two defence deals with signed with India during the virtual summit

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s first virtual summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday was ‘groundbreaking’.





“It was very important on a number of levels, in times of uncertainty particularly at this moment, it is important that the business of government between friends and partners continue and I think, that’s why holding this groundbreaking summit at such an unprecedented time was so important. And it is wonderful to see Australia and India are both committed to maintaining momentum,” Minister Reynolds told SBS Hindi in an interview.





Defence Minister Linda Reynolds. Source: AAP





“It is a very important new partnership because CSP reflects India’s growing importance as one of Australia’s closest partners in our region in the Indo-Pacific and the CSP commits us to work together as nations in ten really important areas which includes my portfolio of defence,” she said.











Minister Reynolds said India is a significant security partner for Australia and added the countries had signed two new arrangements - the Australia-India Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement and the Defence Science and Technology Implementing Arrangement.





“We have a strong shared interest in working together to support a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Minister Reynolds said.





The Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement will enhance military interoperability, enabling increasingly complex military engagement, and greater combined responsiveness to regional humanitarian disasters.





This arrangement paves the way for greater cross-service military activity, building on the success of our most complex exercise to date, AUSINDEX 2019, which focused on anti-submarine warfare.





The Science and Technology Implementing Arrangement will facilitate improved collaboration between our defence science and technology research organisations, both of whom have made important contributions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.





“These arrangements reflect India and Australia’s strong commitment to practical global cooperation. We look forward to being able to recommence engagement in person as soon as circumstances permit.”





Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 2020 Virtual Leaders Summit Source: AAP





PM Morrison held almost an hour-long virtual summit with PM Modi on Thursday where the two signed the new comprehensive strategic partnership.





India is Australia’s eighth-largest trading partner with two-way trade valued at $30.3 billion in 2018-19.





PM Morrison said stepping up the relationship would build trust even further between the nations.





"In a time like this, we want to deal very much with friends and trusted partners, and this is a partnership which has stood the test time and again," he told the Indian PM Modi, via videolink on Thursday.





