Department of Home Affairs has relaxed the rules for student visa holders in Australia by allowing them to work more than 40 hours a fortnight. This relaxation applies only to certain sectors, including agriculture and health.





Highlights:

Student visa holders can work more than 40 hours a fortnight if they work in the agriculture sector.

Department of Home Affairs has relaxed the rules for student visa holders in Australia.

Student visa holders do not need to apply for this temporary measure.

How the rules work? Listen to podcast:

LISTEN TO Conditional relaxation: Students can work more than 40 hours a fortnight SBS Hindi 07/01/2021 03:44







“​Due to exceptional circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to ensure the supply of critical services, the Department of Home Affairs and Australian Border Force will take a flexible approach to student visa holders working beyond their usual work limitations, but only in specified industries,” the department said in a statement.





Who can work more than 40 hours a fortnight?

Students:





- employed by an aged care Approved Provider or Commonwealth-funded aged care service provider with a RACS ID or a NAPS ID, before 8 September 2020



- employed by a registered National Disability Insurance Scheme provider



enrolled in a healthcare-related course and you are supporting the health effort against COVID-19, as directed by health officials



- employed in the agriculture sector





Brisbane-based migration agent Suman Dua says this is good for the international students who have finished their studies and cannot return due to border closure.





“It is also good for the students who wish to work more hours between semesters. The Australian agriculture sector is in dire need of workers at the moment as holiday work visa holders are not able to travel to Australia,” said Ms Dua.





Fruit picker Wayne Smith harvests oranges on a farm near Leeton, NSW, Thursday, October 1, 2020. Source: AAP Image/Lukas Coch





'I can save some money'

Many students are happy with the announcement. A Sydney-based international student from India Vijay Kumar plans to temporarily move to a regional area to work as an agriculture worker.





Mr Kumar says, “I have some free time and this way I can save some money which will help me during the semesters when I have to concentrate on studies and not able to work for longer hours.”





The federal government says these are temporary measures and will be reviewed regularly and the Department of Home Affairs says employers will be advised when these measures no longer apply.





Student visa holders do not need to apply for this temporary measure.





