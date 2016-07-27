SBS Hindi

Confluence Festival Of India In Australia

SBS Hindi

Supplied

Supplied Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 July 2016 at 3:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Conluence of India in Australia festival is the most significant showcase of Indian arts and culture ever to be staged in Australia, taking place in seven cities across the country between August and November 2016. The festival includes world-class dance, theatre and music as well as conferences and workshops on Indian innovation, politics and sport. Events are scheduled in Adelaide, Alice Springs, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. One of the festivals key components is fostering bilateral ties, with joint performances and collaborations between Indian and Australian artists and thinkers.For further information go to: confluencefoi.com

Published 27 July 2016 at 3:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds