Confluence Festival Of India In Australia

Published 27 July 2016 at 3:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Conluence of India in Australia festival is the most significant showcase of Indian arts and culture ever to be staged in Australia, taking place in seven cities across the country between August and November 2016. The festival includes world-class dance, theatre and music as well as conferences and workshops on Indian innovation, politics and sport. Events are scheduled in Adelaide, Alice Springs, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. One of the festivals key components is fostering bilateral ties, with joint performances and collaborations between Indian and Australian artists and thinkers.For further information go to: confluencefoi.com
