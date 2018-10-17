SBS Hindi

Connecting bilingual seniors with student language learners

Students attend a class at Alexandria Park Community School in Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Paul Miller

Published 17 October 2018 at 6:41pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
One in three older Australians were born overseas – the majority of whom originally from a non-English speaking country. Meanwhile, the number of school leavers graduating with a second language is declining.

A Monash University project has found a creative solution to encourage LOTE (Language Other Than English) learning by pairing up older migrants with high school students learning a second language.

The SBS National Languages Competition 2018 starts on Monday 15 October. And for the first time, the competition is open to all Australians of all ages who are learning a language, including those learning English!

SBS Radio's ambition is to encourage and celebrate a love of learning languages in Australia “Learning languages opens a world of possibilities”.

