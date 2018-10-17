Connecting bilingual seniors with student language learners

A Monash University project has found a creative solution to encourage LOTE (Language Other Than English) learning by pairing up older migrants with high school students learning a second language.





The SBS National Languages Competition 2018 starts on Monday 15 October. And for the first time, the competition is open to all Australians of all ages who are learning a language, including those learning English!





SBS Radio's ambition is to encourage and celebrate a love of learning languages in Australia “Learning languages opens a world of possibilities”.





Find out more on the website www.sbs.com.au/nlc18



