Consulate General of Victoria would celebrate Pravasi Bhartiye Divas on 21st Feb 2016.





On the day, various new flagship initiatives of Govt of India would be discussed .











Speaking with Anita Barar, Consul General Ms Manika Jain outlines these projects.





Indian diaspora is encouraged to come forward with their creative ideas, suggestion, papers, contribution towards the success of these flagship projects.











The last date for written submission or wish to attend the event is 15th Feb 2016.