Conventional or Ayurvedic medicines, which is better to treat Diabetes?

Approximately 280 Australians develop Diabetes Mellitus every day. And the number of Indian-origin migrants developing DM is much higher than other Australians.





“Currently, there are more than 600,000 Indian migrants in Australia, and there is a higher prevalence of diabetes among Indian born migrants (14.8%) compared to the Australian born population (7.1%),” says Akram Ahmad, PhD Candidate at the Faculty of Medicine and Health at the University of Sydney.





How Diabetes affects Indians living in Australia, find out here:

Akram Ahmad received a full scholarship to pursue the PhD degree at Sydney University in 2017. A year later he completed a study on Diabetes in Indian migrants of Australia.







"We found that the rate of hospitalisation due to Diabetes and its complications is higher in Indian migrants.”





Akram Ahmad has worked as an assistant professor at Teerthankar Mahaveer University, Moradabad (UP) and then as a lecturer at UCSI University, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Akram Ahmad Source: Supplied by Akram Ahmad Mr Ahmad, who is one of the most cited researchers, is now studying ways to optimise medication taking in Indian migrants with Type-2 Diabetes.





He says the level of awareness among Indian migrants is shallow.





“New migrants are under a lot of stress to build a life for themselves in a new country. It impacts their lifestyle, and they do not care much about the impact of Diabetes on their health.”







Mr Ahmad is currently looking for volunteers who can fill an online survey. The research project titled “Treatment preferences of Indian migrants with Type 2 Diabetes: a discrete choice experiment” aims to investigate people’s preferences for conventional or Ayurvedic medicines for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and investigate what factors could affect people’s preferences.





Click here to participate in the study.

Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should consult a certified health practitioner.











