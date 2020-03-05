Australia has quarantined dozens of medical staff at a Sydney hospital and workers at an aged care home.





At North Ryde Hospital in Western Sydney, 40 staff are now in quarantine after being in contact with a doctor diagnosed with the disease earlier this week.





And in nearby Macquarie Park, 11 people are in isolation after a long term employee tested positive.





Authorities are also working to get in contact with passengers of at least eight flights that came into Australia in the past week after some passengers of those flights tested positive to the disease.





The government is asking these people to self-quarantine for 14 days.











Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO Coronavirus in Australia: 41 infected, 2 dead, dozens quarantined SBS Hindi 05/03/2020 06:04 Play







Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter





ALSO ON SBS HINDI: Indian-Australian family diagnosed with coronavirus returns home





