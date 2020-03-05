SBS Hindi

Coronavirus in Australia: 41 infected, 2 dead, dozens quarantined

Health Minister Brad Hazzard (right) and NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant arrive to speak to the media in Sydney, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Health Minister Brad Hazzard (right) and NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant arrive to speak to the media in Sydney

Published 5 March 2020 at 2:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Lucy Murray
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Australian health authorities have taken dramatic new steps following fears that coronavirus could impact hospitals and aged care homes.

Australia has quarantined dozens of medical staff at a Sydney hospital and workers at an aged care home.  

At North Ryde Hospital in Western Sydney, 40 staff are now in quarantine after being in contact with a doctor diagnosed with the disease earlier this week.

And in nearby Macquarie Park, 11 people are in isolation after a long term employee tested positive.

Authorities are also working to get in contact with passengers of at least eight flights that came into Australia in the past week after some passengers of those flights tested positive to the disease. 

The government is asking these people to self-quarantine for 14 days. 

