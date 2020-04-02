SBS Hindi

Could loss of sense of smell point to COVID-19 infection?

SBS Hindi

Girl drinking coffee

Source: Getty Images/triloks

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 April 2020 at 4:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:20pm
By Catalina Florez, Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnava
Source: SBS

Researchers have found it's an early sign of infection, especially among young people.

Published 2 April 2020 at 4:10pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:20pm
By Catalina Florez, Jennifer Scherer
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnava
Source: SBS
Laura Bramante knew something was wrong when she couldn't taste or smell her morning coffee a week ago 

It was an intense loss of smell and taste like she had never experienced before. 

 

Highlights:

  • As at 6:00 am on 2 April 2020, there have been 4,976 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia. 
  • A survey in South Korea found 15 per cent of COVID-19 patients had some degree of smell loss.
  • Virologist from UNSW says more research is needed
The 29-year-old tried at least three times to get tested in Melbourne but was knocked back because she didn't fit the criteria. 

"It was the only symptom that I had and they said to me that they'd actually never heard of the taste or smell symptom before and that they won't go ahead with getting me tested," she said. 

It was only after exaggerating other symptoms that she was eventually tested.

The results came back positive and she's been in quarantine since. 

A woman is tested for COVID-19 at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney.
A woman is tested for COVID-19 at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney. Source: ST VINCENT'S HOSPITAL


Melbourne ear nose and throat surgeon Dr Stephen Kleid says it's not an unusual symptom for the virus.

"It's because the lining of the nose and sinuses is the same as the lining of the lung and that's the target organ that the virus initially attaches to", Dr Kleid said.

Globally, it's more common than we think; a survey of 2,000 patients with a mild infection in South Korea found 15 per cent had some degree of smell loss.

In Germany, 2 in 3 confirmed cases have a condition known as anosmia. 

And in the UK, ear nose and throat surgeons wrote a letter saying "these patients maybe some of the hidden carriers that have facilitated the rapid spread of COVID-19."

READ MORE

‘My son is in ICU. Please help us with an emergency flight,’ desperate mother pleads with Indian government



As more Australian patients experience the condition, there are calls for the loss of sense of smell to be recognized as an official symptom here to identify those unwittingly carrying and potentially spreading the virus.

I would suggest that patients who've lost their sense of smell should be tested and isolated again they should be treated as if they might be carrying the virus."

But Professor Bill Rawlinson, a senior medical virologist from UNSW says more research is needed because it's not that common yet in Australia.

Most experts agree the testing criteria will be broadened depending on the number of kits and resources. 

Ideally, though, they won't be needed if everyone stays home.

Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO
Could loss of sense of smell point to COVID-19 infection? image

Could loss of sense of smell point to COVID-19 infection?

SBS Hindi

02/04/202003:54


Has COVID-19 outbreak affected you adversely? Share your story with us
Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.

If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

ALSO ON SBS HINDI:

Can't pay rent due to job loss? Here's how to negotiate with landlord for rent relief



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024