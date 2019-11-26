Could your physical illness be causing depression?

Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a health professional.
Studies show a casual link between depression and other range of diseases such as thyroid disorders, diabetes, respiratory, heart and digestive diseases. Practising psychiatrist Dr Amit Zutshi of Melbourne agrees and says people suffering from health conditions are at a greater risk of serious mental illnesses. Hence it is important to treat mental and physical health holistically.
Published 26 November 2019 at 12:04pm
By Anita Barar
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
