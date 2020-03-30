Covid-19: Indian authorities request patience and understanding

Many Indian nationals have approached authorities for assistance after India cancelled all incoming flights.





“Presently, all scheduled international commercial passenger services to India are closed till 1830 hrs GMT, April 14, 2020. Please stay put wherever you are and follow us for updates. We request for your patience and understanding,” Indian consulate in Sydney tweeted.











Highlights

Almost 200 people have requested the Indian government return them home.





India has extended its ban on all scheduled international commercial passenger flights until midnight local time on April 14, 2020.





SBS Hindi reported earlier that many Indian nationals are looking for opportunities to go back to India as they have lost their jobs in Australia or their visas are expiring. However, Indian authorities have not been able to help them beyond the advice to stay patient.





A sign reading 'Don't Lose Hope' is seen on the roadside on Guildford Road in Perth, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Source: AAP





“Everybody who has contacted the Indian embassy is getting a normal response that stay calm, stay wherever you are, and we will see what happens. Are they waiting for the situation to get worse and then airlift us?” asks Anushka Singh, an Indian student who wants to return home.





One Anuj Shah requested assistance for his parents who are “stranded in Melbourne”.





“My parents Mr Anil Shah & Mrs Kirti Shah, are stranded in Melbourne, Australia for a week now. Please help them come home,” Mr Shah tweeted.





There are several such requests for assistance on Twitter.





Bansi Modi Kotak says her husband is stuck in Melbourne.





Another tweeter user Bipul Kumar is worried about his diabetic in-laws.





“My in-laws are currently in Melbourne. Both are diabetic with high BP. They have their medicines till mid of April. Can you suggest how can I ship their medicines from India as they are planning to extend their stay due to the current situation?” tweeted Mr Kumar.





“Dear Bipul, at this time the best advice will be to contact a local Doctor near to where they are staying, so the medicines can be organised. Thanks,” Indian consulate in Melbourne responded.





SBS Hindi has approached the Indian High Commission for comment and a response is awaited.











A group of almost 200 people have appealed to the Indian High Commission to help them return to India amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A loss of income and concerns over health care has prompted the move. Travellers who arrive into the country from overseas are being sent straight to makeshift quarantine facilities across Australia. Source: AAP





On Thursday, the Indian government, which has put the entire country into lockdown for 21 days, announced it was extending its ban on all scheduled international commercial passenger flights until midnight local time on April 14, 2020.





Australia shut down its border to all visitors, except for citizens and permanent residents and their close family members, on March 19. The Australian government has banned its citizens and permanent residents from travelling overseas. However, it says exemptions may apply to a limited range of travellers, including people ordinarily resident in a country other than Australia.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from other people. Indoors, there must be a density of no more than one person per four square metres of floor space.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor (don’t visit) or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.



