COVID-19: Travelled to get married, still trying to return

Thousands of Australian citizens and residents have been stuck in India for months.

There are occasional flights from India but not enough to bring back all those wanting to return.

People like Radha Krishna say they are not able to book tickets.

Radha Krishna Arepalli applied for a fast track visitor visa for his wife, paying extra money.





“I lodged a visitor visa for my wife and also lodged a PR visa for her. I lodged as a fast track application and paid 60,000 Rs (around $12,00) for the fast track visa,” says Mr Arepalli who is still in India trying to return.





“But ever since March 28, when I lodged the application for a visitor visa, I had been waiting. I have received her visa now. Fast track visa we are supposed to get in two days, but it took us almost four months to get that visa.”





Source: Supplied by Radha Krishna Arepalli





An IT engineer, Radha Krishna Arepalli is one of the thousands of Australians who have been stuck in India since the borders were closed in March this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.





A resident of Victoria, Mr Arepalli, could not travel as he did not have a visa for his wife.





He explains, “ A visa was not enough. My wife needs permission to travel. Since I did not have permission, I could not book a ticket for myself and my wife together. That is why I could not travel.”





I came here for my marriage and ever since my marriage on 12th March; I am stuck here. It has been almost five months now.

Furthermore, now that the visa has arrived, booking the tickets is another challenge.





“And now they have implemented the quarantine fees. So if I have to come now with a maximum cap of 50 per flight, the first thing is we are not able to manage a ticket.”





“$3,000 dollars for a ticket and $4,000 dollars for the quarantine fees. It comes around to $10,000 dollars. Moreover, I am paying my rent back in Australia. It is a very tough situation to be in,” says Mr Arepalli who still has a job and works from home for his employer in Victoria.





Source: Supplied by Radha Krishna Arepalli





“But, I am always anxious as at any moment they might actually call me and ask me to come back.”





The anxiety and uncertainty are keeping him awake at nights.





He says, “You never know when you are going to come back. That is the problem. There is no clarity from the Australian government as well as to how the situation will be solved.”





“Many hurdles to overcome. We do not have a clue about what will be happening. Moreover, the message from the Australian government is that the borders will be closed until January next year or maybe further.”











