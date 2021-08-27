‘COVID isn't safe for pregnancy, vaccine is,’ says gynaecologist Dr Nisha as she busts myths around safety

Highlights Pfizer jab safe for any stage of pregnancy, breastfeeding: Dr Nisha Khot

AstraZeneca safe for breastfeeding, women planning pregnancy

COVID positive pregnant women may have miscarriage, pre-term labour, may need ICU

New South Wales has recorded 99 COVID cases amongst pregnant women since January 2020. With pregnancy being an immune-compromised health condition, the confusion around the safety of the COVID vaccine for pregnant and breastfeeding women and the risk of this number rising looms large.





Dr Nisha Khot, a Melbourne-based obstetrician and gynaecologist, puts paid to the myths and confusion around this topic.





Earlier this month, the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) had welcomed the announcement by the federal government regarding the eligibility of such women for the Pfizer vaccine.





According to the RANZCOG wesbite, COVID-19 vaccination may provide indirect protection to babies by transferring antibodies through the placenta (for pregnant women) or through breastmilk (for breastfeeding women).



Dr Nisha Khot. Source: Supplied by Dr Nisha Khot.



Dr Khot, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Royal Women’s Hospital, Melbourne, says women who get infected with COVID during their pregnancy are at a higher risk of complication, which may include increased blood pressure, early labour and a possible miscarriage in the first trimester.





Babies born to COVID positive women may require special care in a nursery or incubator support in case of premature deliveries

“If the infected pregnant women are admitted to the intensive care unit, it means they and their babies are not getting adequate oxygen in their lungs. So, it could affect both mother and child,” Dr Khot told SBS Hindi.





While she advises pregnant and breastfeeding women to avoid stepping out of their homes for non-essential reasons and wearing masks in public, she insists there is no alternative to the safety the vaccine provides.





“They must get themselves vaccinated. Australia has been lucky as it has learned from the experiences and research of other countries like the US and UK, which were severely hit by the pandemic including pregnant women. They then vaccinated them and found the vaccines to be safe,” Dr Khot said.





Nearly 100 pregnant women in New South Wales have contracted COVID since January 2020. Source: Getty Images/Kemal Yildirim





Dr Khot added that no case of the vaccine being responsible for a miscarriage, pre-term delivery, abortion and early labour has been found.





Women who took the vaccine, had safe deliveries. There are side-effects of pregnancy, but the vaccine doesn’t add to them

The federal Department of Health has stated that pregnant women should be routinely offered the Pfizer vaccine at any stage of pregnancy.





“All pregnant women aged 16 years and over have now been prioritised and are immediately eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination,” a spokesperson told SBS Hindi by email.





“If a pregnant woman has any health concerns and requires a fuller health assessment for vaccination, they are encouraged to seek vaccination through their GP or treating medical practitioner,” the spokesperson added.





The question in the minds of most people is which vaccine is safe for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.





While Dr Khot said that AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are equally effective in the prevention of COVID-19, data is only available for the latter regarding pregnant women in Australia.





That's the reason we only recommend the Pfizer vaccine for pregnant women. If you are not pregnant, you can take AstraZeneca Image

Confusion also abounds regarding the stage of pregnancy at which vaccination might be safe.





Dr Khot said she advises taking both doses first for those who are still planning pregnancy.





But, it's also safe to take the vaccine at any stage of pregnancy

Busting another myth about pregnant women passing on the virus to their baby, Dr Khot says that is rare. However, she does have a word of caution for breastfeeding women.





“If they have not taken precautions while breastfeeding, there are chances of their babies catching the virus,” she adds.





Dr Khot also dismissed views that the vaccine affects women's fertility or lactation.





“It is safe to take both AstraZeneca and Pfizer if you're breastfeeding,” she advises.





Also, it is not necessary that you have to stop breastfeeding for a couple of days after taking the vaccine

Dr Khot also weighed in on the relationship between the vaccine and those women who reported heavy, delayed or early periods and menstrual cramps.





“Research is underway. I have also heard similar things from my patients. But even if there was a change in the menstrual cycle, it was for a short time. It becomes normal after one or two months,” she said.





NSW Health told SBS Hindi that no pregnant women have succumbed to the virus.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





