Covid isolation rules eased to end supply chain crisis in Australia

Empty shelves of meat products are seen at a supermarket in Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi
Published 14 January 2022 at 5:11pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Australia is facing a critical shortage of supply chain workers as Omicron cases surge across the country. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on 13 January announced the changes to close contact rules for all transport, freight, and logistics employees to reduce the growing stress on supply chains. Listen to this podcast to learn about the issue, revised rules, and reactions of workers in the industry.
