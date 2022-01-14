SBS Hindi

Covid isolation rules eased to end supply chain crisis in Australia

SBS Hindi

empty shelves

Empty shelves of meat products are seen at a supermarket in Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Published 14 January 2022 at 5:11pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

Australia is facing a critical shortage of supply chain workers as Omicron cases surge across the country. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on 13 January announced the changes to close contact rules for all transport, freight, and logistics employees to reduce the growing stress on supply chains. Listen to this podcast to learn about the issue, revised rules, and reactions of workers in the industry.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

