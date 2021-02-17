SBS Hindi

Cricket: Ashwin's century a slap to critics of Chennai pitch

Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates after scoring a hundred during day three of the second PayTM test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, ChennaiPicture by BCCI/Supplied by Focus Images/Sipa USA 15/02/2021

Ravichandran Ashwin of India celebrates after scoring a hundred during day three of the second test match against England. Source: Sipa USA BCCI BCCI/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa

Published 17 February 2021 at 9:37pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
After losing the first Test match, India made a strong comeback against England by winning the second Test at Chennai. However, the sweet taste of the victory was soured by some former England players and international media saying that India did not provide a good test wicket.

Key points
  • India won the second Test of the series against England by 317 runs.
  • Former England players and British media have been critical, blaming Chennai's pitch
  • Ravichandran Ashwin scored a century on the same track in the second inning
After winning the series in Australia, India looked like a favourite team to win the four-match series against England at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium. However, England strengthened the claim to win this series by winning the first Test of the series by 227 runs.

Sanjay Bhardwaaj with Gauram Gambhir
Dronacharya award winner cricket coach Sanjay Bhardwaaj with Gauram Gambhir Source: Supplied by Sanjay Bhardwaaj


But the second Test saw India bounce back strongly with the help of Rohit Sharma and spin attack. England's batsmen could score only 134 runs in response to India's 329 runs in the first innings.

Some former England players and international media have blamed the Chennai pitch, former England captain Michael Vaughan slamming the Chennai wicket as being not up to Test Match standard.

After his tweet, Indian cricket fans trolled the former England captain. But Sanjay Bhardwaj, a Dronacharya award winner and former coach of many players including Gautam Gambhir, said the England team should have known that Indian wickets are spinner friendly and they should have come prepared.

You will get slow pitches here, England should have known it, you just cannot blame the pitch if you are unprepared, said Sanjay.
In reaction to Michael Vaughan's tweet, Australian spinner Shane Warne said that England gave India a chance to score more runs on a turning track.

Although British media have been constantly criticizing the Chennai pitch, it's the same track where Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scored a century.

If a bowler can score 100 runs on the same wicket then there is a lack in your abilities, Ashwin gave a tight slap on the faces of those who are criticizing the pitch, says Sanjay
 

