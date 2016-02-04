Available in other languages

Chinese Lunar New Year is around the corner! Indians have innovated Chinese food according to the Indian palette and its now a cuisine in itself.





Hakka noodles, American Choupsey, Paneer Chilli, Gobi Manchurian just to name the few.





Today, lets take a look at how you can make Crispy Chinese Bhel in under 20 minutes.





CRISPY CHINESE BHEL





Cooking time 20 minutes.





Serves 2 to 3 persons.





Ingredients:





·1 cup noodles





·1 onion chopped





·½ cup grated cabbage





·½ cup grated carrot





·1 tabs soya sauce





·1 tabs red chili sauce





·1 tsp finely chopped ginger





·1 tsp finely chopped garlic





·1 tsp cracked black pepper





·1 tsp Ajinomotto





·1 tabs corn flour





·½ tsp coriander powder





·Salt to taste





·Oil for deep frying





Method:





Boil the noodles in water. Drain the excess water and spread over newspaper. Dry with paper towel.





Now heat oil in a pan and deep fry the dried noodles to a golden brown colour. Place on paper towel to remove any excess oil.





Place the sauces and the corn flour in a mixing bowl.





Mix well.





Then add the other ingredients and finally the fried noodles.





Mix well so that the noodles are coated uniformly.





Serve.



