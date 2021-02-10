Crown's gaming rooms in Sydney to remain close

A general view of the Crown development at Barangaroo in Sydney, Thursday, January 14, 2021. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 10 February 2021 at 5:23pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:39pm
By Virginia Langeberg, Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Casino giant, Crown has been told it is not suitable to hold a gaming licence for its new Sydney casino. The New South Wales Independent Liquor and Gaming Commission's highly-anticipated report has found Crown Casinos has facilitated money laundering and has other "deep" problems.
Published 10 February 2021 at 5:23pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:39pm
By Virginia Langeberg, Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Share