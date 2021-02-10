SBS Hindi

Crown's gaming rooms in Sydney to remain close

SBS Hindi

A general view of the Crown development at Barangaroo in Sydney, Thursday, January 14, 2021. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING

A general view of the Crown development at Barangaroo in Sydney, Thursday, January 14, 2021. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Published 10 February 2021
By Virginia Langeberg, Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Casino giant, Crown has been told it is not suitable to hold a gaming licence for its new Sydney casino. The New South Wales Independent Liquor and Gaming Commission's highly-anticipated report has found Crown Casinos has facilitated money laundering and has other "deep" problems.

