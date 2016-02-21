SBS Hindi

Cyclone Winston And it's Aftermath

Cyclone in Fiji

Cyclone in Fiji Source: AAP

Published 21 February 2016 at 6:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Fiji has faced the strongest yet Cyclone in the Southern Hemisphere. The Category 5 Cyclone Winston has devastated entire towns. The death toll has climbed to five. Dead Phone lines and fallen power poles are hampering relief workers.here's a detailed report with Rakesh Kumar from Suva.

Available in other languages
