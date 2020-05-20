SBS Hindi

Dad and daughter team up to launch their cooking show during lockdown

Diya Shrivastav has just cooked the Pavlova

Published 20 May 2020 at 5:03pm, updated 20 May 2020 at 5:11pm
By Kumud Merani
Inspiring other kids to cook simple things during the lockdown, eight-year-old Diya Shrivastav teamed up with her Chef-father to launch a cooking show called DD's cooking show.

Highlights
  • Eight-year-old has started a cooking show with help from dad
  • Wants to inspire young kids to spend their time creatively
"It was little Diya's idea to call it the DD's Cooking show, which stands for Dad and Daughter's Cooking Show," Diya's father, Daman Shrivastav, who is the President of the Australian Institute of Technical Chefs and a lecturer at the Box Hill Institute told SBS Hindi.

Mr Shrivastav came up with this concept to occupy kids in a creative and an interesting manner during the lockdown.

He says the show has garnered huge engagement from parents as well as kids.

Mr Shrivastav says he found that kids had a lot of free time on their hands while they were at home, studying online, during the lockdown.

"Even after finishing their homework kids seemed to get bored so I devised the fun cooking show and the stuff they cook is given out to the needy," he says.

Diya is thrilled to do the show with her father and says, "I am enjoying it especially with my daddy and my mummy."

In the first episode, they made a pizza and in the second episode of their show, it was pavlova.

Diya chirps in, "I love Pavlova."

Diya hopes to become a Master Chef when she grows up and would not mind being a radio anchor as well, she says.



Mr Shrivastav is impressed with his little girl’s efforts.

He says, "It's amazing to see how young kids absorb the concept and grow in self-confidence."

