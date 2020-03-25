This Melbourne group is delivering vegetarian food for free to those in dire need

Highlights Free wholesome food packages distributed throughout Melbourne by GHARS

Those requesting the food must message their local volunteer 48 hours in advance.

All the food is prepared under strict professional supervision and hygienic practices.

COVID-19 pandemic has led to widespread disruption - from international students losing jobs and income to elderly citizens struggling to buy basic food supplies.





A Melbourne-based group has stepped up and is preparing and delivering free meals to people in need.





"During this period of the coronavirus crisis, many elderly citizens, students and those who have lost their casual jobs are unable to shop and cook. In adherence to our core Vedic value of, "Vasudhaiv Kutambakam"- the world is one family, we have started a food drive to serve anyone who needs food at this moment of crisis", Daman Shrivastav, of the Global Hindu Association for Reform and Sustainable Society (GHARS) told SBS Hindi .





The group is distributing free food parcels to a wide range of suburbs throughout Melbourne, Mr Shrivastav reveals.





"Several volunteers have come forward to support this cause. They are helping to distribute food and are leaving it at the doorstep of those who have requested it.





"Many within the community have come forward to donate ingredients and groceries. I am astonished by the sheer number of people who have willingly come forward to volunteer in various ways", Mr Shrivastav adds.





Mr Shrivastava says the food packages contain wholesome vegetarian meals cooked without onions and garlic and prepared in the most hygienic manner.





"We have followed all food safety regulations. The food will be carried in eskies at the right temperature with labels on the method of storage and heating as well as the expiry date of the food.





"The packages will contain five portions for a family. It is a requirement for any individual requesting the food to message the local volunteer and give them notice of 48 hours," he said.





Consul General of India in Melbourne, Mr Raj Kumar has urged the Indian community to help out international students with accommodation and food so they are not left vulnerable in this crucial time.





Australians must stay at least 1.5 metres away from other people. Indoors, there must be a density of no more than one person per four square metres of floor space.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





