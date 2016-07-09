Dallas gunmen 'wanted to kill white people'

A peaceful Black Lives Matter protest turned to terror. The echo of gunfire could be heard throughout the city.





After initial confusion of multiple gunmen, the search was narrowed to one, identified as 25 year old Michah Johnson.





It's emerged that Micah Johnson had been a member of the US army reserve and had served one tour in Afghanistan.











Bomb making material, rifles and ammunition were later found during a search of his Dallas home, although authorities say he had no affiliations with any known groups and had probably worked alone.





President Barack Obama, speaking from a NATO summit in Poland, repeated his views on gun reform.





Police Chief Brown called for an end to division.





The protests in Dallas were a reaction to the fatal police shootings of two black men, Philando Castile in Minnesota and Alton Sterling in Louisiana.





Quinetta McMillon, the mother of Alton Sterling, one of the two men killed said that she is sad to see what has happened. She said, " "I am very sad for what happened to the officers in Dallas. I'm very hurt for the families of the officers that has been hurt, because now I'm walking a mile with them. We're wearing the same shoes right now."



















