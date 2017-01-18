Dawoodi Bohra Community Helping The Helpless

"Charity begins at home" and following this aphorism the small community of Dawoodi Bohras began a project of upliftment and International fostership in Mumbai. A good idea and noble thoughts always spread and propogate so work for the upliftment of less fortunate of the community is now being carried out in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.





The welfare work being extended, involves repairing and cleaning of homes that need it, medicinal benefits and vaccination drives, educational needs and ensuring opportunities for employment and a livelihood.





The drive follows two-year-long travels of the communitys head, His Holiness, Dr. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, who has spent much of his time on the road visiting every centre in India where his community lives.





Some years back, his predecessor in office had initiated a programme to end food poverty which has now flourished into a common kitchen concept that provides a freshly cooked hot meal every day to every household of Dawoodi Bohras, rich or poor, wherever in the world they happen to live.





Now the community has a team of about 4140 members that include community intellectuals, administrators, students, professionals and businessmen to look into the needs of the less fortunate members. Their motive is to obtain a minimum standard of living for the needy.



