Deadly Pakistan Blast during Easter Weekend

Grieving relatives outside a Lahore hospital

Grieving relatives outside a Lahore hospital Source: AAP

Published 28 March 2016 at 7:06pm
By Kumud Merani
A Taliban splinter group has claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing targeting Christians in eastern Pakistan. At least 65 people have been killed and more than 250 wounded, most of them women and children who had gathered at a public park in Lahore.

