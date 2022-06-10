Deakin University partnership project to develop a digital hub for knowledge sharing

The project aims to foster bilateral exchange and collaboration, and pave the way for future combined educational, research, and economic activity. It will provide student internship opportunities.





The final portal launch event of this project was held in Melbourne on the 2nd of November 2022. Welcoming the distinguished guests, Dr Ameeta Jain said, “The Australia-India relationship is particularly important to me, having been born in India. This is one of the most enjoyable projects I’ve worked on.”





“Deakin is at the forefront of developing virtual internships,” Ms Jain added





Advertisement

The Consul General of India Dr Sushil Kumar and the Deakin Vice-Chancellor Ian Martin talked about the strength of the relations between India and Australia.





(LtoR) Professor Divya Singhal, Goa Institute of Management India, Dr Ameeta Jain, FoBL, Dr Sushil Kumar, Consul General of India and Professor Iain Martin, Deakin Vice-Chancellor Source: Supplied / Deakin University Dr Kumar said,” Deakin continues to be a university of choice for Indian students.”





He told India is a youthful country, and 36,000 Indian students had enrolled in Australia this year.





“Our countries have a very close collaboration… I’m sure projects like this will continue to increase positive relations and strengthen collaboration with Indian institutions to harness opportunities.”, Dr Kumar added.





Professor Ian Martin said, “Our strategic plan – ‘Ideas to Impact’ – is focussed on how we can have an impact outside of the university. The social, cultural and economic impact we have is very important. And the impact with can have on the UN’s sustainable development goals is critically important.”





He told Universities build a bridge between nations, and working with India brings huge benefits to the university, including a flow of bright students.





Professor Martin emphasised, “The scale of what we need to do between our two nations is huge… We can make a dent if we start thinking about it differently.”



LISTEN TO Australia-India partnership for internships focused on sustainable development goals SBS Hindi 10/06/2022 09:19 Play

Susan Coles from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spoke about the advantages of such programs.





“This program helps ensure students, even through COVID, are more work and industry ready… As well as strengthening the relationship between India and Australia.”





Acknowledging the work in developing the strong relationships between Deakin and India, Ms Coles added, “Education is Australia’s largest service export to India, valued at $6 billion. Melbourne offers an attractive experience to students in India.”









Professor Divya Singhal of Goa Institute of Management who came Down Under for the event briefed her institute’s project called ‘Sehyog’ and the achievements of collaboration under this project.





“These internships are not just about producing SDG leaders but identifying opportunities for collaboration between Indian and Australian organisations.” said Professor Singhal.





The project 'Industry- university Partnerships for SDG-focused internships in Australia and India' is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Commonwealth Government of Australia under the auspices of the Australia India Council.





It will advance graduate employment outcomes post-COVID19 and catalyse partnerships for achieving Agenda 2030.



