Deepak Bhardwaj receives South Australian Governor’s Multicultural Award 2017!

Deepak Bhardwaj migrated to Australia in 2006, since then he has been working with several charitable organizations and spearheading causes from gender equality in sports to advocating for new migrants.











He says,"I knew the problems that new migrants were having, so i stepped forward."





It was not all easy for Deepak, having faced several hardships as a new migrant he decided to use his experience to help others.











Initially working as factory worker and other odd jobs Deepak was also involved with Taxi drivers union.





Now Deepak works as community liaison officer for South Asian communities with Relationships Australia South Australia (RASA).











In his current role he works with peak sporting bodies in developing sporting hubs for multicultural youth in SA. He has also immersed himself in advocating for the welfare of Indian international student who are under-resourced upon arrival in South Australia.















