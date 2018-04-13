SBS Hindi

Deepak Bhardwaj receives South Australian Governor’s Multicultural Award 2017!

Published 13 April 2018 at 3:52pm, updated 13 April 2018 at 3:56pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Deepak says, “A better life and well-being of community is far more important than a big bank balance and social status.”

Deepak Bhardwaj migrated to Australia in 2006, since then he has been working with several charitable organizations and spearheading causes from gender equality in sports to advocating for new migrants.

recovered_d1eeaef05df39a9ca47255e3a9caddfc.jpg


He says,"I knew the problems that new migrants were having, so i stepped forward."

It was not all easy for Deepak, having faced several hardships as a new migrant he decided to use his experience to help others.

recovered_10d42fd93bd89fab0507024a1ab126a7.jpg


Initially working as factory worker and other odd jobs Deepak was also involved with Taxi drivers union.

Now Deepak works as community liaison officer for South Asian communities with Relationships Australia South Australia (RASA).

recovered_9a9ee9ab646e674c68e427ec34c78bbf.jpg


In his current role he works with peak sporting bodies in developing sporting hubs for multicultural youth in SA. He has also immersed himself in advocating for the welfare of Indian international student who are under-resourced upon arrival in South Australia.

recovered_af9eb3aa1fe63347bc3431f973f1a883.jpg


 

Deepak is also mentoring newly arrived migrant groups to settle into their new environment and helps exploring the new possibilities.

