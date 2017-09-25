SBS Hindi

Deeper Essence and Symbolism of Navratra

Durga

Durga Source: Deeporaj Wikimedia

Published 25 September 2017 at 4:41pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

While we celebrate the joy and jubilation of Navratri with Dandiya, Garba, Alpana and other fun filled programs, let's glance at the deeper meaning of Navratras and their symbolism. Kumud Merani talks about the deeper significance and worship during Navratri. Disclaimer: Navratri is celebrated in different ways and with varying beliefs in various States of India. This piece is for general information only.

