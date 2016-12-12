Did Russia help Donald Trump win the 2016 Presidential Election?

United States president-elect Donald Trump has rejected new reports Russia intervened to help his candidacy, calling the idea ridiculous.





Mr Trump's stance places him at odds with senators from his own party, who have now called for a bipartisan investigation into election meddling by the Russian government.





President-Elect Donald Trump says reports that targeted hacking by Russia helped him win the United States presidential election are ridiculous.





Mr Trump says he doubts the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) put out the media reports, which cite intelligence officials as saying still-classified findings point to the Russian government.





He has told Fox News he blames the rival Democrats.





(Trump:) "Once they hack, if you don't catch them in the act, you're not going to catch them. They have no idea if it's Russia or China or somebody -- it could be somebody sitting in a bed someplace. I mean, they have no idea."





(Interviewer:) "So why would the CIA put out this story that the Russians wanted you to win?"





(Trump:) "Well, I'm not sure they put it out. I think the Democrats are putting it out, because they suffered one of the greatest defeats in the history of politics in this country, and, frankly, I think they're putting it out. And it's ridiculous. We've got to get back to making America great again, which is what we're doing to do, and we've already started the process."





The new reports come as Mr Trump is considering nominating Exxon Mobil chief executive Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State.





He has close ties with Russia and has spoken out against US sanctions on the country.





Mr Trump's stance on Russian interference in the election puts him at odds with voices from his own party who have expressed dismay at the potential election meddling.





Republican senator John McCain has told the US television network CBS he cannot explain the President-Elect's rejection of the reports.





"It's clear the Russians interfered. Now whether they intended to interfere to the degree that they were trying to elect a certain candidate, I think that's subject to an investigation. But facts are stubborn things. They did hack into this campaign."





Senator McCain and another Republican senator, Lindsey Graham, have joined Democratic senators Chuck Schumer (SHOO-mer) and Jack Reed in expressing concern over the reports.











Senator Schumer, the Democratic senate minority leader, says they will work together to investigate such cyber attacks.





"Democrats and Republicans must work together and across the jurisdictional lines of Congress to examine these recent incidents thoroughly and devise comprehensive solutions to deter and defend against further cyber attacks. This cannot become a partisan issue. The stakes are too high for our country."





Fox News also asked Mr Trump about the daily intelligence briefings he has received sparingly as president-elect.





He indicated, as president, he would not take the daily briefing President Barack Obama and his predecessors have received.





(Interviewer:) "You are getting the presidential daily brief only once a week."





(Trump:) "Well, I get it when I need it. First of all, these are very good people that are giving me the briefings, and I say, if something should change from this point, immediately call me, I'm available on one minute's notice. I don't have to be told. You know, I'm, like, a smart person. I don't have to be told the same thing and the same words every single day for the next eight years ... could be eight years, but eight years. I don't need that. But I do say, if something should change, let us know. In the meantime, my generals are great, are being briefed, and (incoming vice president) Mike Pence is being briefed."





The President-Elect has also questioned whether the United States should reconsider its One China policy.





Since 1979, the United States has respected China's stance on Taiwan, which it sees as a breakaway province.





But Mr Trump says, without concessions from China on trade, he does not see why that should continue.



