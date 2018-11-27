SBS Hindi

Diwali at the Federal Parliament

Ganesha, pradeeps and candles flanked by Gaudi inspired candle holders in the photo celebrating the Hindu Festival of Lights.

Ganesha, pradeeps and candles flanked by Gaudi inspired candle holders in the photo celebrating the Hindu Festival of Lights. Source: Getty Images/Kaustav Bhattacharya

Published 27 November 2018 at 4:37pm, updated 27 November 2018 at 6:24pm
By Kumud Merani
Hindu Council of Australia, in association with the Hon David Coleman MP Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs and Senator the Hon Zed Seselja Assistant Minister for Treasury and Finance, will celebrate Deepavali festival in the Great Hall of the Federal Parliament House in Canberra on Monday 3rd December when both the houses are in session. Santosh Gupta Coordinator ACT chapter tells us more...

