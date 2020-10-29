Diwali Celebrations by the Hindu Council of Australia

Diwali

Source: Supplied

This year Hindu Council of Australia have organised their Deepavali celebrations in the Centre Court of the South Point Shopping Mall, Tuggeranong, Canberra, on Saturday 31 October and Sunday 1 Nov 2020 from 11 am to 4 pm. In keeping with the to Covid-19 restrictions, it has not been possible to organise Deepavali celebrations in the Australian Parliament House like in previous years. The celebrations will start at 11 am on 31 October 2020 with Lighting of Ceremonial Lamp by multi-faith leaders and High Commissioner of India in presence of community leaders and other distinguished guests.

