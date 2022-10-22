Diwali festivities at Marsden Park bring multicultural communities together

Here is a glimpse of how the communities came together and celebrated in the true spirit of pluralistic society of Australia.
The Shivgarjana Band performed the traditional music at the Marsden Park Diwali celebrations. Credit: SBS Hindi
Diwali-themed laser light show at the Marsden Park Diwali fiesta. Credit: SBS Punjabi
Children from diverse backgrounds celebrated Diwali together at the event. Credit: SBS Hindi
Tune into at 5 pm every day and follow us on and
Another glimpse of Diwali-themed laser light show from the event. Credit: SBS Punjabi