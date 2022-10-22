SBS Hindi

Diwali festivities at Marsden Park bring multicultural communities together

Australian and Indian diaspora together pic 2 (Source SBS Hindi) .jpg

Children celebrated Diwali at Marsden Park with various activities, toys and participatory events. Credit: SBS Hindi

Published 22 October 2022 at 7:19pm
The Diwali celebrations in Marsden Park in Sydney saw an array of Bollywood dances, classical performances, live music concerts, henna tattoos, vibrant festival stalls, and authentic Indian food. The one-of-a-kind Diwali-themed laser light show celebrating the festival of lights was the highlight of the evening. Australian political leaders who joined the festivities said Diwali is one of the most inclusive and welcoming festivals, a testimony to modern-day multicultural Australia.

Here is a glimpse of how the communities came together and celebrated in the true spirit of pluralistic society of Australia.

The Shivgarjana band Pic 2 Source SBS Hindi.png
The Shivgarjana Band performed the traditional music at the Marsden Park Diwali celebrations. Credit: SBS Hindi
Diwali-themed laser light show 1 Source SBS Punjabi.jpg
Diwali-themed laser light show at the Marsden Park Diwali fiesta. Credit: SBS Punjabi
Multicultural children.jpg
Children from diverse backgrounds celebrated Diwali together at the event. Credit: SBS Hindi
Diwali-themed laser light show Pic 2 Source SBS Punjabi.jpg
Another glimpse of Diwali-themed laser light show from the event. Credit: SBS Punjabi
