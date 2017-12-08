Do you know how many different types of Khichadi Indians make?

Khichdi, Khichadi or Kitchari is a healthy porridge-like dish cooked with lentils and rice. Referred to as the Indian “comfort food,” it is often used for babies and the elderly, healthy meal that is easy to chew, digest and SO good for the body!





From north to south and from east to west Indians make khichadi as per the local taste and tradition. Here are glimpses of it:







In Kashmir, khichdi was traditionally offered as sacrificial food to local deities on Khetsimavas. It is typically served with Kadam ka achaar.





In the states of Himachal and Uttarakhand, Balaee and Garhwali khichdi are very famous. Balaee khichadi is made Bengal gram, roasted coriander, and buttermilk. Garhwali khichadi is made with urad dal, sesame seeds, and warming spices.





Amla Khichadi is Uttar Pradesh's specialty. Amal is the main ingredient in rice and kali dal to make this Khichadi.





Source: Shyamli





Now if we go to southern India the taste and ingredient changes.



Andhra Pradesh is known for its food tradition. Hyderabad's Nawabs royal kitchen had worldwide fame. The imperial chefs of Hyderabadi Nizams had created the unique keema ki khichdi. It was a nonvegetarian version of it. It is made with a spice-laden mix of rice, lentils and minced meat, and served with sour and soupy khatta.





In the state of Karnataka, Wadiyar rulers of Mysore introduced Bisi Bele Bhat. In the state of Tamil Nadu was where other spectacular renditions of khichdi took place on the form of ven Pongal and its many equally-scrumptious structures, such as the famous Khara Pongal, the hot Milagu Pongal, and the sweet jaggery-infused Sakkara Pongal.







Source: Shyamli





Khichadi is Khichuri in Bengal. Khichuri is pooja food during Durga Pooja festival. The traditional khichuri such as til khichuri made with sesame seed paste and saffron, malai bhuna khichuri that is made with coconut milk and rice and khejur khichuri is made with syrup-soaked dates, nuts, and thick cream. If the person does not eat any onion or garlic then for them the niramish khichuri is the best option. It is made with sona moong dal, gobindobhog rice, and assorted veggies.





Rajputs of Rajasthan did like khichadi. During that time it was the food for the ordinary citizen. Royals were only allowed to have it when they were ill. Rajasthani khichdi is made with millets or whole wheat.





In Gujarat, Khichadi is favorite dinner dish. We can find vegetarian and nonvegetarian version of it. Ram khichdi from Kathiawar and the milder sola khichdi from Surat with minced meat and fresh cream. The Parsi community has their version of khichdi, such as the Bharuchi vaghareli khichdi - made marinated and fried Bombay duck, a kind of fish and the kolmi ni khichdi -made with prawns and coconut milk.







Source: Shyamli









