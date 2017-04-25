Do you know how to get the job that you want in Australia?

Published 25 April 2017 at 11:21am, updated 25 April 2017 at 12:36pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indian international students and new skilled migrants after landing in Australia realise that it is sometimes difficult to get their dream job.

Suman Dua
Suman Dua Source: Suman Dua


Brisbane-based internship expert Suman Dua says that new/old migrants, international students and people considering a change in career should all follow these three success points: decide properly, no excuses, and have faith in your ability.

To know about internship, right strategies for job search and guidance available, listen to Amit Sarwals conversation with Suman Dua.



