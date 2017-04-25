Do you know how to get the job that you want in Australia?

Indian international students and new skilled migrants after landing in Australia realise that it is sometimes difficult to get their dream job.





Suman Dua Source: Suman Dua





Brisbane-based internship expert Suman Dua says that new/old migrants, international students and people considering a change in career should all follow these three success points: decide properly, no excuses, and have faith in your ability.





To know about internship, right strategies for job search and guidance available, listen to Amit Sarwals conversation with Suman Dua.









