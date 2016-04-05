Do you know " Plastic Man" of India?

Rajagopalan Vasudevan is an Indian scientist who has worked mainly in waste management. He is currently a professor in Thiagarajar College of Engineering. He developed an innovative method to reuse plastic waste to construct better, more durable and very cost-effective roads. This method will help in making roads much faster and also will save the environment from dangerous plastic waste. The roads also show greater resistance to damages caused by heavy rains.His road construction method is now widely used to construct roads in rural India.



