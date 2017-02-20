SBS Hindi

Do you know the fascinating history of Rasgulla?

Published 20 February 2017 at 12:06pm
By Harita Mehta
From the bylanes of Kolkata and the temples of Puri to the power corridors of Rashtrapati Bhawan, Rasgulla remains one of Indias best-loved culinary inventions. The Bengalis stake their claim on it. The Oriyas believe its their invention. And the world cannot seem to have enough of the sweet, also known as rosogolla, roshogollah or rasbari. Harita Mehta shares the fascinating history of Rasgulla

